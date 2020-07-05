See List of Properties Seized From Disgraced Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi

Following the arrest of fraudster, Ramoni Igbalode, commonly known as Hushpuppi and his extradition to the United States of America to stand trial, many of his criminal activities have been brought to light.

It has been revealed that Hushpuppi attempted to swindle an English Premier League Club of the sum of $124 million, as well as a U.S. Law firm and a foreign bank.

He committed fraud totalling 1.6 billion Dirhams, which is equivalent to N168.02 billion in Nigerian Naira and is alleged to have duped at least 1,926,400 people.

Below is a comprehensive list of properties seized from Hushpuppi

1. 150 million Dirhams (~ $435,6112,000) was seized by the Dubai police

2. 21 Laptops

3. 47 Smartphones

4. 15 flash drives

5. 5 Hard dish

6. 13 exotic cars worth 25 million Dirhams (~ $6,808,425)

7. $250,000 Richard Millie RM-11-03 Watch

8. $330,000 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan

9. $327,000 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith

10. $250,000 Ferrari 458 Italia

11. $190,000 Bentley Bentayga

12. $200,000 Mercedes Maybach 5650

A statement by the United States Department of Justice read:

“A Dubai resident who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media has arrived in the United States to face criminal charges alleging he conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an English Premier League soccer club.

“Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, 37, a.k.a. “Ray Hushpuppi” and “Hush,” a Nigerian national, arrived in Chicago Thursday evening after being expelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abbas made his initial U.S. court appearance this morning in Chicago, and he is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

“Abbas was arrested last month by UAE law enforcement officials. FBI special agents earlier this week obtained custody of Abbas and brought him to the United States to face a charge of conspiring to engage in money laundering that is alleged in a criminal complaint filed on June 25 by federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

“According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Abbas maintains social media accounts that frequently showed him in designer clothes, wearing expensive watches, and posing in or with luxury cars and charter jets. “The FBI’s investigation has revealed that Abbas finances this opulent lifestyle through crime and that he is one of the leaders of a transnational network that facilitates computer intrusions, fraudulent schemes (including BEC schemes), and money laundering, targeting victims around the world in schemes designed to steal hundreds of millions of dollars,”

Currently, there are reports that if Hushpuppi is found guilty, he may spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

