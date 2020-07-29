Seme Customs records N22.48m from auction

Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, said it generated N22.478 million from the auction of goods impounded from smugglers despite the closure of the nation’s land borders.

The command said the sum was remitted to government between January and June 2020.

Recall that the federal government had in August 20, 2019, closed its land borders, and also placed temporary embargo on the movement of goods through the land borders nationwide to curb smuggling and other trans-border crimes.

Acting Controller, Seme Area Command, Deputy Comptroller (DC) Chedi Wada, in a virtual press conference, said the goods intercepted comprised of the following items 3,236 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 136,350 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 79 unit of vehicles (both used and means of conveyance)

Others were 1,302 cartons of frozen poultry products, 156 parcels of cannabis sativa, 156 jerry cans of vegetable oil (25 litres each) and 7,763 general merchandise items.

