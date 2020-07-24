Semi Ajayi celebrates West Brom promotion to Premier League

Semi Ajayi has shared his feelings after West Bromwich Albion secured promotion to the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Baggies returned to the English top-flight after two years in the Championship following their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers and defeat to third-placed side Brentford.

The Nigeria international featured for the duration of the game as goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson cancelled out Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze strikes.

Since joining West Brom, he has been a consistent figure for the side, having played 47 games across all competitions for the side, scoring five goals to ensure the Baggies’ return to the English top-flight.

Following the success, the Super Eagles versatile player has taken to social media to express his happiness.

“God is the greatest, Premier League, we did it,” Ajayi posted on Instagram.

Ajayi started his career with Charlton Athletic in 2012 before teaming up with Arsenal and then Cardiff City, where he spent two years including loan spells at Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Rotherham United.

