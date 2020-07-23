Senate ad hoc Committee Recommends Dissolution of NDDC IMC

The Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the alleged financial recklessness by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC has recommended its dissolution.

The committee also recommended that the NDDC should be returned to the Presidency for direct supervision.

It also said the monitoring and advisory bodies recognised by the Act which established the NDDC, should be inaugurated immediately.

It lamented the extra-budgetary spending by the IMC which it noted was affecting the people of the Niger Delta.

It noted that the Ministry of Niger Delta has no capacity to implement the forensic audit and therefore demanded that the Auditor General of the Federation should supervise the forensic audit for transparency and efficiency.

It also said the Auditor General should appoint internationally renowned audit experts to carry out the exercise.

The Senate on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged financial recklessness.

The Senate also recommended that the NDDC should be returned to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for proper supervision.

The agency which was formerly supervised by the SGF is now being oversighted by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, following recent directives by the presidency.

The upper chamber also called on the current IMC to refund the N4.923billion it paid to staff and contractors in breach of the procurement process and approvals.

The resolutions of the Senate followed its consideration and adoption of the recommendations of its “Ad hoc Committee on the investigation of the alleged financial recklessness in the NDDC.”

On Thursday, June 23, the House of Representatives initiated moves to sue the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for perjury.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said at plenary on Thursday that he had instructed the Clerk to engage lawyers to file the suit after the NDDC Minister failed to respond to the House request to publish the list of lawmakers who got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission(NCDC)

Gbajabiamila vowed he will not preside over the House and allow anybody tarnish its image for whatever reason.

The House on Tuesday, gave the Minister a 48-hour ultimatum to publish list of lawmakers in the 9th Assembly who got contracts from the NDDC.

While testifying before the House Committee on NNDC on Monday, the Minister alleged that 60 percent of contracts at the Commission were awarded to members of the National Assembly.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who drew attention of the House to Akpabio’s allegation under matters of privilege, said his constituents have been calling him to find out if he benefited from the contracts.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who said that his initial reaction was to have a good laugh, declared he will take the matter seriously.

He gave the Minister 48 hours to publish the list, including names of legislators, the contract awarded to them, when it was awarded, amount involved and extent of execution of the contract.

The Reps are expected to take a decision on the matter on Thursday before adjourning for their two- month annual break.

