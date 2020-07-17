Senate backs COVID-19 protocols at airports, wants travel ban for violators

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi has backed the Federal Government on measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at airports.

Adeyemi who was speaking against the backdrop of recent violations of the protocols by some VIPs recommended four months’ travel ban for anyone, no matter how highly placed, who flouts the protocols.

In a letter addressed to Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, entitled, “Commendation on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at the airport”, dated July 15, 2020, Adeyemi lauded the measures put in place at all airports after the reopening.

He stated that the same measures should be replicated at all other airports before they fully commence operations.

He said: “I write to commend you and your ministry on the good works you have done thus far in the preventive and protective measures put in place at the selected airports already opened for operation.

“I must very quickly say that I am impressed by your proactive approach in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. I will be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations.

“It has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting. It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.”

Adeyemi stated that the virus is no respecter of status or position, stressing that in the face of health issues, everyone is equal and no individual should be allowed to jeopardize the health and safety of another.

“In truth, public office holders, and highly placed individuals should be more concerned about the safety of the people. With position comes the burden of service”.

“You would agree with me that the coronavirus pandemic is one we must all take seriously particularly at this time. Set down guidelines proffered by the NCDC must be adhered to very strictly”.

