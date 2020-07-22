The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Debo Adesina, a former editor of The Guardian and 39 others non-career Ambassadors-designate nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari. It also approved the nomination of Mr Suleiman Sani from FCT as career ambassador. This was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committees on Foreign […]

The post Senate clears ex-Guardian editor, 39 others as ambassador-designate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...