Senate passes Army varsity Bill

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to give legal backing to the already established Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Army.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) in his presentation, said the committee, took into consideration “areas that are in conflict with other extant laws, those that have security implication and those that are ambiguous.”

READ ALSO: Senate urges decentralisation of Army Varsity

According to the lawmaker, when the Bill is passed into law, the University “would promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific, and technological situations.”

He stated the institution would cater for the development of middle and high-level manpower in the area of technological empowerment for civilians, appreciation of military policies, logistic and strategies.

Like this: Like Loading...