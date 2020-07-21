Senate to Service Chiefs: resign over killing of soldiers, mass resignation in military

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday called for the resignation of all Service Chiefs over recent killing of soldiers and mass resignation from the military.

The Senate also resolved that the top hierarchy of the military should brief its relevant committees on the factors militating against the operations of the military to find a way forward.

The Senate also resolved to observe a minute silence to honour soldiers and members of other security agencies that have lost their lives during their fight against insurgency so far.

The resolutions of the Senate followed the consideration of a motion titled: “Rising casualties among Nigerian soldiers and other security agencies” moved by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South).

Read Also: Senate pledges Budgetary support for NAPTIN

Ndume had in his lead debate lamented that 24 soldiers were recently killed in an ambush by insurgents in Danboa.

He said that 19 soldiers were wounded while nine others were reported missing during the attack by insurgents.

He said that another 20 soldiers were killed during a similar ambush in Kachina while others were wounded.

He said that while the Senate appreciates the sacrifices being made by members of the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency, it is however concerned about the negative effects of the killings on the war against insurgency, especially the reported mass resignation of over 200 soldiers fighting in the frontlines.

Like this: Like Loading...