Senator Fasanmi to be buried in same tomb with late wife

The late Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, will be buried in the same tomb with his late wife, Felicia, next Tuesday, in Iye Ekiti, according to a family member.

The son of the late politician, Folabi, disclosed this in a chat with Daily Trust on Thursday.

“The husband and the wife had made a double decker tomb and agreed that anyone of them that died first would occupy the lower chamber and that was where Mama was buried when she died and the upper chamber of the tomb was reserved for Baba,” he said.

Folabi said the tomb would be opened and that Baba Fasanmi would be buried there on Tuesday in Iye Ekiti.

He said the family was still consulting with governors of South-West on Pa Fasanmi’s burial.

About Pa Fasanmi

Pa Fasanmi was born on September 27, 1925 and died on Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020, two months to his 95 birthday.

Pa Fasanmi was trained as a pharmacist and he was one of the political associates of late Obafemi Awolowo.

He was a senator in the second republic and also served as member of House of Representative.

He was the national leader of the Yoruba sociocultural group, Egbe Afenifere, until his death.

Pa Fasanmi was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His wife, Felicia, had died in October 9th, 2014, six years ago.

