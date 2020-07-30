Senior civil servants elect Bola-Audu President

By Victor Young

MEMBERS of the Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, have elected Innocent Bola-Audu, as its President to run the affairs of the association for the next four years.

At the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja, members of the association also elected the following into the new team to drive ASCSN to the next level.

The four National Vice Presidents are Kennis Ngene, Olubunmi Fajobi, Dr. Tommy Okon and Adah Terlumun.

Others are National Treasurer – Rahab Maigari, National Internal Auditor – Dounana Tari, and National Trustee – Shehu Mohammed.

In the same vein, elected as Ex-Officio members are Amodu Isiaka, Okere Ejike, Babayo Hamma, Haroun Mubashiru and Prince Excellent Efedhoma.

In his acceptance speech, the new President said the new team was well aware of the expectations judging from the achievements of his predecessor, Bobboi Kaigama.

He added: “I solicit for your (other elected persons) total support knowing full well that we are all in a sailing ship and, as such, should pool our intellect together to steer it successfully for the benefits of all our members.

“I must also state that our members should always feel free to offer suggestions to us, since we believe in open door policy and have faith in the fact that nobody has a monopoly of knowledge.

“Above all, we pray for God’s guidance and protection as we embark on these arduous national assignments of protecting the jobs of our teaming members and pursuing other welfare issues that will lift their living standards.”

