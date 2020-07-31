‘Serial killer’ declared wanted after hacking two people in Ogun

A suspected serial killer and drug addict, Feyisola Dosumu, has been declared wanted by Ogun Police Command for the alleged killing of two people in Ikenne local government area of the state.

Dosumu, known as “Spartan”, has reportedly killed no fewer than five people in Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Dosumu, an alleged notorious cultist and drug addict, about three months ago, hacked three people to death at Ogere and Iperu – Remo in Ikenne LGA.

Our correspondent further gathered on Friday that the suspect killed two people in Ogere and Iperu Remo.

He reportedly hacked a nursing mother to death at Ogere and went ahead to kill a security guard attached to one poultry farm at Iperu Remo.

Our correspondent further gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, visited Iperu Demo and Ogere during the week over this incident.

A resident of one of the communities, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that a detachment of police and Vigilante as well as Neighborhood Watch went on the trail of this alleged cultist the very day he committed the crime but couldn’t find him.

The source added that Dosumu, about two weeks ago, visited this same farm at Iperu, killed about a hundred chickens but was chased away, only for him to come back on Sunday and killed the guard of the farm.

He was alleged to have taken to drugs and admitted at Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta for treatment for a mental disorder but escaped back to Ogere and became a thorn in the flesh of the residents.

The Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command had deployed a tactical team to Ogere and its environs to fish out the suspect.

Oyeyemi, who vowed that the police would not relent until the suspect is arrested, said “the police are on top of the situation, the criminal is already on our wanted list and our men are all over combing everywhere to get the assailant arrested.

“I can assure the public that he would soon be arrested to pay for his grievous offence.”

