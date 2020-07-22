Service Chiefs: Don’t hijack Buhari’s power as Commander-in-Chief, group warns Senate

The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change (APAC) has warned the Senate over attempts to hijack the President’s constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief with its call for the Service Chiefs’ resignation .

The APC Ambassadors gave this warning on Wednesday in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Mike Ikani, to address “The Senate and the politics of Insecurity.”

According to the group, the Red Chambers’ call for the Service Chiefs to step aside is mere politics.

“The All Progressive Ambassadors for Change has viewed the recent attempt by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari as puerile and of poor taste.

“The Senate has not only arrogated the powers of the President and Commander-in-Chief to itself, but it has also elected to play to the gallery by indulging and engaging in acts that score political point rather than deal with the issues at hand,” the group noted.

The group, however, urged Nigerians to disregard these politicians whose motive is to undermine the achievements of the present administration in tackling the spate of violence across the country.

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked Nigeria’s service chiefs to resign their positions following the deteriorating security situation in the country.

But the presidency quickly responded saying only President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, had the right to decide the fate of his service chiefs.

However, senior officers, security experts and political scientists said Buhari should “listen to the voice of reason” by relieving the service chiefs of their appointments to pave the way for new hands and new ideas to tame the rising insecurity in the country.

