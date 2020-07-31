Seun Adelowotan’s prime initiative

By Oladapo Sofowora

Highly cerebral youth advocate, Seun Adelowotan, is not a noisemaker. He loathes praise-singing. He loves to make his moves silent, but have results speak for him.

Despite his humble family background, he has dared to be different by making a positive impact in his field as a successful businessman, creative guru, and entrepreneur.

The creative director of Prime studio is one of the very few youths who love to leave an indelible footprint in the heart of many with his lofty ideas that will benefit all and sundry.

To show his philanthropic side and contributing to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he has teamed up with his multimedia outfit, Prime Studio to commence the maiden edition of the ‘Slum 2 Prime Initiative’.

The initiative is poised to give 20 children within the Lagos suburb and metropolis, who are currently out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an avenue to learn the ABC of cinematography and photography and other creative processes at no cost.

Society Rendezvous gathered from a close source that the training session will feature young and bright kids within the age bracket of 10-17, residing within Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

“After the selection process, we would pick the smartest kids with consent from their guardian or parent. The mobilization and welfare of selected participants would be fully catered for by Prime studio for the next 2 months of training.

They would be well-groomed on how to handle cameras, lenses, lighting, studio makeup, stabilizers, stage, and set designs e.t.c. This initiative will keep them busy and take them off all possible negative vices that might affect their growing process.”

