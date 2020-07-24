Seyitan writes police, withdraws rape petition against D’Banj for personal reasons

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The accuser of musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj of rape, Ms Seyitan Babatayo, has written a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

Recall that the Force Public Criminal Investigations Department FCID has been investigating the allegation on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Sources confirmed to Vanguard that after despatching detectives to Lagos to investigate the claim, the Police was unable to establish a case of rape against the musician,

According to a letter to the IGP dated July 17, 2020, sent by her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, Seyitan she was withdrawing from the case for personal reasons.

The letter to the IGP said, “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons.

“Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) at Force Criminal Investigations Department, Umar Sanda, said an investigation into the allegation hs discontinued due to lack of evidence.

His response said, “In view of the foregoing facts, an investigation was discontinued as no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect.”

Recall that Seyitan had accused D’Banj of raping her in a Lagos in December 2018, an allegation which D’Banja has denied severally.

