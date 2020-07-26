SGF to NASS: Solution to Nigeria’s problems in your hands

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said on Saturday that Nigerians are looking forward to members of the National Assembly to provide solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

Mustapha who spoke at a retreat for leaders and members of the House of Representatives on the reversed legislative agenda also said that the smooth relationship existing between the legislature and the executive has made for smooth running of government.

He challenged the lawmakers to draw from their collective wealth of experience and constitutional powers to chart a course that will take Nigeria to a higher trajectory of development in a sustainable manner.

He said the retreat was coming at a time when the country and indeed the entire world were facing the most important emergency of this generation in the form of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the impact of the pandemic had disrupted all global systems, including governance, economy, law making, food production, transportation, education and health systems to mention but a few, adding that the most advanced systems in the world had been tested to their limits.

Mustapha said this was the right time for the legislature to recalibrate and reposition itself on the delivery of the expected outcomes of the contract with Nigerians because the next three years would be very critical to our nation

He said further that: “in my capacity as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I can attest to the fact that the mutual relationship that currently exists between the Executive and the Legislature has made governance more result orientated and development driven.

“This is made more manifest in the shared understanding that Nigerians deserve the best from their leaders at all times.

“The list of examples of mutual respect and understanding range from the respect for the principle of separation of powers, constant consultations, promptness in dealing with requests from the Executive, thorough and timely passage of budget and a host of other positives steps taken by the legislature.

“There is no doubt that we are laying a sound foundation for future generations of Nigerians to build upon in governance, accountability and behaviour, all pointing in the direction of convergence of our determination to develop a peaceful, strong and virile nation.

“I have carefully looked at the objectives of this retreat and I am so pleased as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to note that one of the objectives is to provide a platform for the House of Representatives to collectively reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the wellbeing of the people and the role of the House in mitigating its impacts on Nigerians.

