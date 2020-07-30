Shake up in EFCC, 20 top zonal officers redeployed to police

From Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Abuja

Another shake up in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has affected 20 Zonal and Heads of sections, who were redeployed to the Police.

It was learnt that the latest twist might be part of a plan to do away with police officers coordinating the affairs of the agency.

There has been agitation for trained EFCC cadets to take direct charge of investigation.

Most of those affected are rated as “crack investigators” who have worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It was learnt that the mass redeployment of top conal officers and heads of sections was in line with the ongoing reforms in the commission.

It was learnt that the government was no longer comfortable with the large number of experienced police detectives in the commission.

Although the crack detectives had positively impacted the operations of the EFCC, the government has opted to move police officers in the EFCC.

There were concerns that most of the affected officers had been handling sensitive cases which require a transition timeline.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The government has effected another shake up in line with the ongoing overhauling of the system. A generation of detectives is affected including zonal officers and heads of sections.

Our fears border on the fact that some high-profile cases might suffer because investigation and trial of suspects may have to start afresh.

“I think there should have been a timeline for the de-secondment of these officers. We should not allow gaps which can erode the gains the EFCC has made in the last few yaers.”

It was unclear if a new generation of officers will be brought in or EFCC trained officers will fully take over.

The Presidential Investigation Committee on the activities of EFCC, led by Justice Isa Ayo Salami, has adjourned sitting till August 4.

The adjournment of sitting was announced on Wednesday to all counsel, witnesses and top officers of the EFCC, including the suspended Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

When contacted, the defence counsel to Magu, Mr. Wahab Shittu, said: “We have been notified that the committee will observe the Sallah break and resume sitting on August 4.”

