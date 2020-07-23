Daily News

Shippers Council, NAICOM to de-risk costs at ports

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31

The Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), plans to collaborate to reduce the cost of doing business through the introduction of insurance cover on containers, and also looking into risk management at the various ports.  The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), had complained of the high cost of doing business […]

The post Shippers Council, NAICOM to de-risk costs at ports appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Former national goalkeeper seeks N5m to treat heart enlargement

Previous article

Construction costs rise on forex imbalance, logistics

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News