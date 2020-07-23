The Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), plans to collaborate to reduce the cost of doing business through the introduction of insurance cover on containers, and also looking into risk management at the various ports. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), had complained of the high cost of doing business […]

The post Shippers Council, NAICOM to de-risk costs at ports appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...