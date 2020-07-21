Shocked Niger lawmakers discover hoarded palliatives

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly have expressed shock after discovering COVID-19 palliatives, which were hoarded by the state COVID-19 task force.

The legislators wondered why the food items earmarked for residents were still in store rather than distributed to the people who are still feeling the effects of the lockdown.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 Malik Madaki Bosso raised the alarm during an oversight function to the COVID-19 isolation centres and food stores, where a lot of food items are being stored.

The legislators were told that the COVID-19 task force had received 88 trucks of palliatives from the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID19) and three trucks of rice from the Federal Government.

The food items on ground include 94,194 cartons of Indomie, 47,611 cartons of sugar, 9,000 bags of 10 kilogrammes (kg) rice, 43,311 cartons of macaroni spaghetti, 3,150 bags of 50kg rice, 515 cartons of Indomie, 1,860 cartons of spaghetti, 1,236 of 5kg rice and 2,100 packs of 1kg Semovita among others.

Bosso lamented that the palliatives donated over two months ago by CACOVID-19 and other donors to help reduce effects of the lockdown were yet to be distributed by the state task force.

He insisted that the palliatives were meant to be distributed and not hoarded.

Chairman of the Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Ahmed Matane explained that the palliatives were yet to be distributed because they are awaiting a template for ease of distribution.

