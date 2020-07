Sir Michael Eleonu Anwuri was born on October 24, 1954 into the family of the late Pa Marcus Eleonu Anwuri and the late Madam Grace Okwulogwo Eleonu Anwuri of Mgbuela Rundele, Emohua Local Council of Rivers State.

The post Sir Michael Anwuri ••• Exit of a rare gem appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...