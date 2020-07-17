Sir Shina Peters to rock Owambe Saturday

By Gbenga Bada

On Saturday, July 18, ace juju star, Sir Shina Peters, will serenade viewers of the Owambe Saturday show on Africa Magic.

According to information available to The Nation, Sir Shina Peters will be bringing a blend of the best of Fela’s Afro and the beauty of the late Ayinde Barrister’s Fuji, mixed with the fast-pitched heavy drumming and swings of disco lovers to the show this weekend.

Those who have missed Owambes for weeks can have a feel of a first-rate performance by Sir Shina Peters.

The show, which is aimed at bringing viewers the best entertainment through electrifying performances from top music bands in the country, had highlife singer, Flavour, serenading viewers last Saturday.

Owambe, a borrowed language from the Yoruba language, is the best word for describing the Nigerian spirit of celebration that is characterized by pomp and pageantry, extravaganza and paparazzi, luxury, and lavish spending, and lots of food, music, and dance.

Sir Peters, a legend in the Nigerian music arena, joins a long list of performers scheduled to serenade viewers for the entirety of the programme that kicked off on May 30, 2020, and is expected to run for 10 weeks.

