Siting of Police Zonal Headquarters 13: Group hails Arthur Eze

Amalgamation of Youths Associations (AYA), a developmental advocacy group in the Southeast zone, has expressed gratitude to Prince Arthur Eze over his roles in the siting of the Headquarters of Zone 13 of the Nigeria Police Force in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. The youths also said the people of Anambra State and the entire Southeast are proud of Eze.

In a statement signed by Chief Oliver Okpala, the National President and Barrister O. Orji, the National Secretary of the amalgamation, made available to newsmen yesterday, the groups said the announcement of the citing of the Zonal Police Headquarters 13, which will oversee Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states’ police commands, ‘came to us with so much joy.’

The statement read in parts: “Our checks have shown that the development was not an accident but a result of planned and careful effort of Engr. Arthur Eze, the Prince of Ukpo and Chairman of oil and gas giant, Oranto Group.

“It is against this backdrop that we, the youths of Anambra State, sincerely want to express our thanks to Prince Arthur Eze for this laudable achievement.

“Our dear leader, using your connection at the topmost level to further the interest and good of our people for the actualisation of the great feat is indeed a worthwhile venture that we are all proud of.

They explained that “by attracting this strategic institution to our place, you have ensured enhanced security for our people,” adding that “We are not surprised because it has been your hallmark and antecedents to attract infrastructure development to all the south eastern states.

“From Enugu, through Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra to Abia, the fruits of your magnanimity dot all the landscape as a mark of your lasting legacies even though you have never been a governor, partisan politician or in government. This is uncanny and an uncommon phenomenon.

“We are greatly gratified that you have used your wide acceptability and contact across the length and breadth of the country to attract the police force zonal headquarters to Ukpo community, which of course forms part of the Eastern geo political zone, where your great impact has been more visible in line with the axiom that charity begins at home.”

On Eze’s current roles to help win the Coronavirus battle, the groups said, “this latest accomplishment brings to mind the massive palliatives which you have so far doled out to our people amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic. We recount with joy the various donations both in kind and cash you have been making to the needy to help cushion the effect of the hardship occasioned by the global crisis.

“We commend the love you have shown to humanity through your works of charity and care for the downtrodden in the society.

It is particularly inspiring that your philanthropic gestures do not know religion, politics or tribe as you see all humanity as your own and worthy of help.”

