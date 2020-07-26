Snapsong 110

By Niyi Osundare
Hey ho what a thrill
Grant the cops the right to kill
Classical chokehold, karate-crush
Pummel your prey in a lawful rush
On the world’s highest throne
Is a bloated Tyrant
Who stabs our ears with his phony rant
On his fumbling crown a glittering stone
Two plagues there are in this our land,
In their trembling thousands the people say
One mows us down in its viral sway
The other is the Tyrant and his groveling band
Food from the hungry
Drug from the dying
Brazen blackmail and naked bribery
Never, never far from his grave undoing
The Law, he says, is a stumbling block
Made for the weak and then the humble
For those like him from the basest rock
The world may tilt and or forever tumble
But the strong also stray
The rich sometimes cry
The giant up the sky
His/Her feet are made of clay
