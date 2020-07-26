Snapsong 110

By Niyi Osundare

Hey ho what a thrill

Grant the cops the right to kill

Classical chokehold, karate-crush

Pummel your prey in a lawful rush

On the world’s highest throne

Is a bloated Tyrant

Who stabs our ears with his phony rant

On his fumbling crown a glittering stone

Two plagues there are in this our land,

In their trembling thousands the people say

One mows us down in its viral sway

The other is the Tyrant and his groveling band

Food from the hungry

Drug from the dying

Brazen blackmail and naked bribery

Never, never far from his grave undoing

The Law, he says, is a stumbling block

Made for the weak and then the humble

For those like him from the basest rock

The world may tilt and or forever tumble

But the strong also stray

The rich sometimes cry

The giant up the sky

His/Her feet are made of clay

