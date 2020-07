Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) and Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) have cried out to the Federal Government and the international community for urgent assistance over the humanitarian crisis in Kaduna State as a result of continuous attacks by armed herdsmen.

