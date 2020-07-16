Sokoto government to spend N1.65b on Sports arena, hall

The sum of N1.65 billion is to be expended on the construction of a new sports arena and indoor sports hall in Sokoto state, Commissioner for Information in the state, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, has disclosed.

Bajini stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He disclosed that the contracts for the two projects were awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution.

According to him, the sum of N1.2 billion would go into the construction the sports arena and over N447 million for the indoor sports hall to be completed within 44 weeks and 20 weeks respectively.

Bajini said the projects would be situated at the proposed Sokoto New City.

He said the council also approved a proposed bill for the establishment of Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency 2020 to curtail the indiscriminate sale of drugs towards ensuring the genuineness of drugs in circulation in the state.

The commissioner added that the council approved the formation of a Development Cooperative Management Policy Framework between the government and developing partners operating in the state.

He explained that the framework was aimed at synergizing the efforts of the partners, as well as to ensure accountability and transparency in the execution of projects in the state.

Also approved, he said, was the amendment of two bills: Public Procurement Agency Bill and Fiscal Responsibility Law (2019).

