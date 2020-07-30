Soldier kills commander in Borno

A soldier has shot dead his superior officer in Bama local government area of Borno state.

Private Azunna Maduabuchi was said to have fired eight shots at his commander, Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi of the 202 Tank Battalion, killing him on the spot, sources said.

Daily Trust learnt that the incidents occurred on Wednesday after an operation against Boko Haram insurgents.

The incident took place days after the Military High Command warned officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against mutiny, in response to a statement credited to the National Chairman of National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, calling for the Ghanaian experience under Rawlings in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday.

“A trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went beserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death.

“The incident happened when the soldier approached the officer who was standing infront of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call. The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. General situation in the unit is calm,” Acting Director Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the remains of the deceased officer has been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted.The Nigerian Army sympathizes and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he added.

According to the an insider who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, the soldier fired 8 rounds of live bullets at the officer from behind.

The source said that Ngorgi graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 2016 as a member of regular course 63 and was later commissioned into the Nigerian Army.

It was further learnt that the Lieutenant got married last year December.

He would be buried at Maimalari military cemetery in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The sources confirmed that the suspect had been arrested and currently in detention in military police cells.

Like this: Like Loading...