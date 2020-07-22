Daily News

Soldiers arrest man with Pump Action gun in Delta

From Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

Operatives of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Asaba, Delta State, have arrested a 26-year-old man, Sunday Uzoigbe, reportedly seen with a pump action rifle.

It was learnt that the suspect was attempting to rob residents of Anwai Road area in the state capital, Asaba, at about 8.45pm on Sunday.

A source said on Tuesday that the suspect was handed over to the police after confessing that the Huawei phone found on him was earlier snatched from a victim before soldiers arrested him in the Nnebisi-Ogbogonogo area of the city.

