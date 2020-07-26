Somalia: Prime Minister Ousted After Resounding Vote of No Confidence

[DW] Hassan Ali Khaire has been removed after 170 out of 178 lawmakers felt he was unfit for office. Khaire has been in dispute with President Mohamed over when to hold Somalia’s national elections.
