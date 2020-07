[Daily Maverick] Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku has defended the government’s controversial rule that taxis are allowed to operate at 100% capacity provided they keep windows open and everybody wears masks. Masuku was talking to Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood during a lunchtime webinar.

