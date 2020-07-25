News From Africa

South Africa: It’s Not Easy to Bid a Final Farewell to Departed Loved Ones During Covid-19

[Daily Maverick] The funeral industry has had to adapt to new regulations under the pandemic and some mourners are less than pleased with the new regulations. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral and night vigils are prohibited.

