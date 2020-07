[South Africa] Pretoria — President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt with deep sadness of the passing away overnight of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe Andrew Mekete Mlangeni.

The post South Africa: Last Remaining Rivonia Triallist Andrew Mlangeni Dies Aged 95 appeared first on Breaking News.

