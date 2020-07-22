News From Africa South Africa: Learners Demand Solid Classrooms After Storm Destroys Prefabs By admin 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 45 [GroundUp] About 30 people picketed outside the Western Cape Education Department’s offices in Kuilsriver on Wednesday. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments