[ISS] In late February it was reported that a new synthetic drug called Wiz was making the rounds in the city of Durban on South Africa’s east coast. The drug was available in small attractive packets and schoolchildren were the primary users at the time. Law enforcement only became aware of the drug when one of the schoolchildren collapsed at school after smoking it.

