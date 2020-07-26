News From Africa

South Africa: SANDF Cuts Happiness Village Off From the World, Places Community Leader Under House Arrest

By
0
Post Views: Visits 28

[GroundUp] Lawyers say army has no right to conduct “military exercises” in and around the informal settlement

Number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria now 39,977, deaths 856

Previous article

Flood submerges buildings, bridge in Abuja community

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa