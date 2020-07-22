News From Africa

South Africa: SA’s Coronavirus Cases Rises By 8170

By
0
Post Views: Visits 50

[SAnews.gov.za] South Africa has 381 798 confirmed COVID-19 cases, after 8 170 new cases were identified on Tuesday.

Akwa Ibom governor boosting security with provision of residential quarters for army

Previous article

Namibia: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 7

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa