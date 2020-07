[U.S. Embassy Pretoria] On July 16 the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) recognized South African Advocate Anne Heeramun for her efforts in the prosecution and planned extradition of Byungsu Kim, a South Korean national wanted in the United States for international plant trafficking from protected areas.

