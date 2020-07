[SAnews.gov.za] President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 as a mark of respect for the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe Andrew Mokete Mlangeni.

The post South Africa: Special Official Funeral for Rivonia Trialist Mlangeni appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...