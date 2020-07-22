South African Anti-Apartheid Hero And Last Surviving Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, Is Dead

The South African presidency, on Wednesday, announced the passing of anti-apartheid hero, Andrew Mlangeni, at the age of 95

Andrew Mlangeni was tried alongside Nelson Mandela in the 1963-1964 Rivonia Trial.

Mlangeni is reported to be the last surviving Rivonia trialist. He spent over 25 years in prison in the notorious Robben Island in Cape Town.

He was finally released in 1989.

In a tweet, the Presidency said, “President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt with deep sadness of the passing away overnight of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist.

His death “signifies the end of generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.”

According to the presidency, Mlangeni was admitted to a military hospital in the capital Pretoria on Tuesday with an abdominal complaint.

Brief History of Mlangeni

Mlangeni was born in Soweto and in the 1950s, he joined the youth wing of the National African Congress (ANC), forming the first group of liberation fighters to be sent outside of South Africa for military training.

Two years after his return, he was arrested.

The eight-month Rivonia Trial brought the struggle against apartheid to world attention. Expecting to be sentenced to death, Mandela declared in a three-hour speech from the dock that freedom was “an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

However, Mlangeni and other leaders Ahmed Kathrada and Dennis Goldberg were sentenced to life imprisonment but spent 26 years before being released.

After independence and with the advent of democracy, Mlangeni served as a member of parliament under the ANC from 1994 to 1999 and was in 1992, awarded the Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, the ANC’s highest honour.

The Hero lost his wife and mother of his four children, June, in 2001.

The ANC has described Mlangeni as one of the most outstanding fighters and humble servants in the fight for freedom.

The ANC said, “Death has robbed the people of South Africa of one of its finest sons, who valued the freedom of his people more than his own life and personal comfort.”

Like this: Like Loading...