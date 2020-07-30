South West Govs mourn Fasanmi

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The South West Governors’ Forum has described late Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, as a patriot whose positive exploits would not be forgotten in a hurry.

It said Fasanmi was one of the few men standing, personified integrity and exemplified altruism.

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a statement in Akure, said Fasanmi lives on because of his positive exploits.

He said the late Afenifere leader demonstrated capacity to lead a people.

According to Akeredolu: “He bequeathed courage, planted love and displayed an insatiable quest for a just, equitable and egalitarian Nigeria.

“His thoughts were laced with candour and palpable emotional attachment for his people, the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria at large. These thoughts were truly Nigerian and reflected in all ways, an inexorable passion for humanity.

“As a true son of the old Ondo State, Governors of both States and indeed, all South West Governors, will commence talks with the immediate family to give this Patriot, a befitting interment”.

