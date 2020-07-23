Spanish-born Nigerian striker, Kevin Omoruyi, gains La Liga spot with Huesca

Spanish-born Nigerian youngster, Kevin Omoroyi, has been pictured celebrating the promotion of Spanish Segunda side, Huesca, to La Liga.

Huesca finished top of the Segunda division.

In images circulating in the Spanish media, the teen striker was seen wildly celebrating Huesca’s elevation to the Spanish top flight alongside teammates, including Nigerian Under-23 team captain, Kelechi Nwakali.

Omoruyi, born to a Nigerian father from Edo State, who lives in Spain, was seen revelling in the reality that he has just gained promotion to play in, arguably, the best league in the world, the La Liga, where he is set to battle for points and glory with the likes of Ballon d’or player of the year, Lionel Messi.

The challenges of playing in the creme-de-la-creme of the Spanish top flight will not faze Omoruyi, whose teammates and coaches say is a player willing to face up with the realities of competition, no matter how the size and texture.

FA-licensed football agent and international brand strategist, Drew Uyi, described the young Omoruyi as a prodigious star in the making, who is set to hit the jackpot in his first season in La Liga.

Drew Uyi, who lives in the United Kingdom, but traverses the European continent, America and Africa, tipped Omoruyi to dazzle in the coming La Liga season, kicking off in September.

Uyi said he was creating a conducive support eco-system to support young players of Nigeria decent in Europe, who suffer racism, so they will not be denied their rights and entitlements, then leverage on all the accompanying benefits derivable from playing professional football.

Drew Uyi reiterated the importance for African players to be educated and enlightened on their rights as footballers, to create generational wealth for themselves and others.

