Spare a thought for the sick

By Lekan Otufodunrin

I had decided not to write this week due to my mother’s hospitalisation that has got me a bit worried and busy shuttling between my Abule Egba home in Lagos and her location in Otta, Ogun State.

Visiting the hospital can be traumatic for many reasons. Suddenly, you realise what it really means to be healthy.

Outside the hospital, we all go about our daily lives oblivious of what people hospitalised are going through. We take for granted our ability to move around and do whatever we need to do without any physical hindrance.

Even when we drive past a hospital, not many of us spare a thought for those battling for their lives for various ailments.

It’s not as if we are heartless and uncaring, it’s just that unless we are down ourselves or have someone who is sick, life has a way of keeping our minds off such places.

But each time I visit a hospital like I have for most of this week, I try hard not to be depressed seeing what people are going through.

You see people who are normally agile lying helplessly, unable to speak or move parts of their bodies. That’s the moment you realise that being healthy should not be taken for granted and everything possible should be done to stay healthy unless in situation beyond our control.

You can’t enter the hospital and not come out being grateful for the gift of life when you realise you could have been the person on the sick bed.

I will never forget the weeks I spent at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Just when you think your case is a worrisome one, you see others have more debilitating situation than yours.

I could move around and do most things for myself, but many couldn’t. They have to be carried around, even to the toilet if they are not confined to using the bed pan.

My son who was in the hospital with me said, seeing how spouses have to care for their partner in the hospital, especially those who are incapacitated made him to understand the full meaning of the marriage vow of ‘for better for worse in health and in wealth.’

I got out of the hospital alive but while there some patients died and I got the bad news of some who passed on after I left.

I remember the agonising pains of some patients in the night with the only two nurses on duty overnight battling to take care of them. Sometimes they just have to choose who to attend to. Sometimes, they get tired and sleep off and can’t be woken by call for attention by the patients.

Doctors and other medical personnel do their best to care but there are lives that could have been saved with more diligent attention.

My son also told me how he was waiting to pay for a drug for me and the relative of a patient arrived to announce the death of the person he came to collect drug for earlier. Many sad stories hard to forget has kept me being grateful for every day I am alive.

While you are healthy, never stop to acknowledge God’s love. We sleep and we wake up because the Lord sustains us. Never fail to spare a thought for those who are not healthy.

