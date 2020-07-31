SSANIP opposes reopening of polytechnics

Our Reporter

THE Southwest Zone of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has said rejected the proposed resumption of full academic activities in polytechnics without the government providing the essentials for the safety of teachers and students.

A communique issued at the end of SSANIP’s Zone ‘F’ Executive Council meeting in Offa, Kwara State, reads: “The Council in Session resolved to reject any proposed resumption of full academic activities until sufficient resources would be made available to meet the minimum guidelines of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

The union bemoaned the rate of community transmissions of COVID-19, urging the Federal Government to provide structural and complementary facilities, which it said were not available in schools to ensure social distancing and other safety protocols.

The meeting decried the delay in the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage among state polytechnics as well as non-payment of its arrears in Federal polytechnics.

SSANIP frowned at the non-implementation of the new Polytechnic Act by state governments and condemned the non-recognition of the powers of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

