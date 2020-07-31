Start-up firm promotes wall aesthetics using photo frames

Stickypics is a start-up firm that beautifies walls with their easy stickup frames which is indigenous and is debuting in Nigeria.

Although their head office is in Abuja, they do free delivery nationwide.

The CEO of Stickypics, Adekemi Kareem, believes so much in collaborations. “This is why we are very excited at working with Lagos Photo Festival 2020 to make it another very successful year not only for them but for us at Stickypics especially.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we aren’t yet sure whether the month long festival will take place physically as it has been happening for the past decade, or it will be virtual. However, whichever way the organisers, African Artist Foundation, decide on, Stickypics is ready to do its best to support such a huge and consistent event,” Kareem said.

The startup firm which is preparing towards the event tagged, ’Rapid Response Restitution’, holding this October, said it would feature exhibitions, workshops, artists presentations, discussions and large scale outdoor prints displays.

“This year will hopefully be the first time we will be a part of it and so it’s understandable that we are so excited about it,” she noted.

