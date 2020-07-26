StarTimes reaffirms commitment to giving more value

Despite the untold hardship currently faced by Nigerians due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the Nigerian economy, StarTimes Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to giving value to its teeming customers by bringing more sought-after content to its subscribers at the most affordable rate in the market.

This is even as a new blockbuster Hollywood movie channel and two premium sports rights are coming on the platform.

To bring these exciting offers within the reach of every Nigerian, the pay-TV entertainment provider said, it pioneered and remains the only player in the Nigerian market offering flexible subscription options, such as daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly, which allow consumers to subscribe according to their needs and means.

Disclosing this during a virtual conference meeting with journalists, on recently in Lagos, Viki Liu, Marketing Manager of StarTimes said that due to StarTimes’ giant stride to make digital TV affordable to all families, the price of pay-TV has been critically lowered, from average $50 per month to $3 or $5 per month.

