States to get N100m each to boost COVID-19 response

From Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said states will receive N100million each to boost their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the Basic Health Care Provisional Fund (BHCPF) is activated, states will also get access to it to beef up their health response apparatus.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known in Abuja during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing.

He said: “I am pleased to mention that all states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project.

‘With this support, they will receive N100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool.”

