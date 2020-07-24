A non-governmental organisation, Stand To End Rape (STER) has accused a human rights activist Segun Awosanya (Segalink) of attempting to “pervert justice” in the alleged rape case between Seyitan Babatayo and D’banj. STER in a statement claimed that Awosanya reached out to Seyitan to attend a meeting with D’banj at an address which he had […]

The post STER Accuses Segalink Of Negotiating “Private Settlement” In D’banj-Seyitan Rape Case appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...