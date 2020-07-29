Stop further approval of loans to FG, Civil Society Groups tell NASS

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – WORRIED over huge finances allegedly squandered by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government, Civil Society Groups have called on the National Assembly to put a stop to further approval of loans for the Federal Government.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Transparency International Nigeria called for a halt to further approvals for the government to go for more domestic and external borrowings.

Speaking on array of issues which they believed government was not getting right, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa who was flanked by officials of Transparency International Nigeria, said that loans which have been approved were not judiciously utilised.

They, however, expressed concern that Nigeria was being impoverished by President Buhari’s government as Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government wastes resources without being checked as well as the lack of oversight function of the legislative houses.

They also called on the National Assembly to prevail on the executive to ensure recovering of misappropriated and looted funds as indicated in various government reports.

Recall that the Senate had, on March 5, approved 22.7billion dollars foreign loan request from the Executive.

The Upper Legislative Chamber had also approved N850 billion and 5.513 dollars borrowing requests from President Muhammadu Buhari in April and June.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had also disclosed in a speech that the Senate had so far approved 28 billion dollars as loan request for the Executive.

Speaking further, Musa said that there was no sector in Nigeria which audit has not revealed humongous financial sleaze, a situation that has put the anti-corruption fight as an academic exercise.

He said that the 2018 findings and reports of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) had shown that there were some agencies in the extractive sector that had failed to remit funds due to the Federation Account.

According to him, Office of Auditor-General of the Federation reports had also indicated that 160 agencies had defaulted in the submission of their audited accounts for 2016, adding that 265 agencies had also defaulted in submission of audited accounts for 2017, while 11 agencies had never submitted any financial statements since inception.

He said that it was not in the best interest of Nigerians to be appropriating funds to agencies that were yet to account for funds it had received over the years.

The group recalled how they persuaded the federal government to utilise recovered loots, but regretted that, “recovered loots have been relooted”, as reports have now been in the public domain.

Auwal said that the civil society organisations and other stakeholders had severally called for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of recovered funds, adding that the story remains same, as recovered loots are re-looted.

He said, “Time and again, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders have called for accountability and transparency in the management and utilisation of recovered funds, yet the story remains the same as recovered loots are re-looted.

“We, therefore, called on the leadership of the National Assembly to restrain from further approval of borrowing and mandate the executive to recover misappropriated and mismanaged funds.

Auwal who expressed worry that even borrowed funds are alleged to have been diverted into personal pockets, said that some MDAs had been accused of misappropriating funds, stressing that the National Assembly must come to the rescue of Nigerians.

He said, “We must not keep quiet, we must speak and put a stop to this mindless looting. The government must focus on blocking the leakages, instead of going for more loans.

“National Assembly must rise and put a stop to this, they have a responsibility to rescue the country. It is therefore hoped that National Assembly denies approval of another loan until these illicit flows are accounted for and recovered.”

