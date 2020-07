[Unamid] Zalingei — UNAMID is deeply concerned about the violent incidents that erupted in Kutum town on 12 July and the attack by unidentified armed men on the Fata Borno IDP Camp on the morning of 13 July 2020 which left 9 IDPs dead and 20 injured.

