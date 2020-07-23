Sudan: Mounting Calls for Justice – Kushayb’s Trial and the ICC

[Ayin English] With overwhelming support in Darfur for Kushayb’s trial commencing at The Hague, pressure is mounting for the Sudan government to bring other individuals accused of human rights crimes to justice. But a divided leadership, conflicting court appearances and a lack of communication between the ICC and Sudan authorities, may have stalled what millions of Sudanese have been calling for since the revolution began in December 2018: justice.

