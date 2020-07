[Radio Dabanga] New York — The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has expressed deep concern about the increasing violence in many parts of the Darfur region of Sudan, notably the attacks in Misterei in West Darfur on 25 July and in Fata Bono in Kutum locality, North Darfur on 13 July, in which dozens of people were killed and more than 1,500 houses burned, leaving thousands displaced and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

