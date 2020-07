[Radio Dabanga] Misterei — At least 60 people were killed and 60 others were wounded in an attack by armed men in Misterei in West Darfur on Saturday morning. Exact figures of casualties are yet to be ascertained, however both the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, and the West Darfur Doctors’ Committee confirm a death tool exceeding 60. The victims were buried the same day according to Muslim tradition.

